Marvel Teases Iron Man vs. Silver Surfer in New Preview

It looks like the Silver Surfer is ready to take on Iron Man in a new preview for Iron Man #17 by Christopher Cantwell, Irbaim Roberson, Angel Unzueta, Frank D’Armata, and Joe Caramagna. In the current Iron Man series, Tony Stark’s attempts to stop Korvac from achieving godlike power via Galactus’ ship Taa II resulted in Tony becoming the Iron God. Now Iron God has returned to Earth, and his former friends and allies are, understandably, a bit wary of what Tony is now capable of doing, despite Iron God’s claims that he only wants to help save the universe.

Iron God tried to prove his point by granting everyone in New York City a genius mind. Hellcat, realizing that Iron God’s powers are beyond the abilities of Iron Man’s ad hoc team of oddball characters to stop, enlisted the aid of Doctor Doom. But even Doom may not be enough, and the Silver Surfer has been summoned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What will happen next? Fans will have to read Iron Man #17 to find out. You can check out the issue’s preview below. Iron Man #17 goes on sale on February 23rd.

Iron Man #17

DEC211039

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn’t think so…which is why she’s gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there’s anybody who can make Tony angry, it’s Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world’s most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation.

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Iron Man #17 Cover

Iron Man #17 Recap

Iron Man #17 Preview Page 1

Iron Man #17 Preview Page 2

Iron Man #17 Preview Page 3

Iron Man #17 Black History Month Variant

Iron Man #17 X-Gwen Variant

Iron Man #17 Jamie McKelvie Variant