Save 26% on the Marvel Legends Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist will probably surge in popularity again as we get closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. That having been said, now would be the time to get one because Walmart has it in stock for $73.90 (25% off) with free 2-day shipping. That’s the lowest price that the gauntlet has ever sold for outside of a Black Friday deal that was gone in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of the deal while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. The shield is made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it – NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top of the line option for cosplay and decoration.

The Marvel Legends Captain America shield was first released in 2016 and has been sold out for quite some time. However, you can pre-order one right here for the original $99.99 price tag with free shipping slated for March. The price of the shield from third party sellers is currently in the $200 to $300 range via sites like Amazon and eBay, so this is a pretty fantastic opportunity to grab one.

