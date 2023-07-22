Marvel Legends Hasbro SDCC 2023 Figure Pre-Order Details

We now have a clear picture regarding the Hasbro San Diego Comic-Con 2023 pre-orders that will drop today, July 22nd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. A complete list can be found here that includes Star Wars, Transformers, and more, but we're highlighting the Marvel Legends releases below. You'll find details on today's pre-orders and upcoming figures followed by a gallery of images.

Again, pre-orders for the Marvel Legends figures listed below will begin today, July 22nd at 5pm ET. They should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after that time unless otherwise indicated as an exclusive. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Marvel Legends SDCC 2023 Pre-orders for July 22nd

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SMYTHE & PETER PARKER ($52.99) Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive: "In a twist of irony, Alistair Smythe – who created the Spider-Slayer robots for Kingpin – was made into a cyborg himself to face off with Spider-Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SMYTHE & PETER PARKER 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Smythe and Peter Parker figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearances in the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging. Comes with 2 figures and 5 comics-inspired accessories including Peter Parker's camera."

The following figures are part of a Mindless One Build-A-Figure Wave:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MIDNIGHT SUNS IRON MAN ($24.99) "After a deadly bomb blast, millionaire-playboy-genius Tony Stark perfects a hi-tech suit of armor and decides to use his technology and privilege to reshape the world. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in the Marvel Midnight Suns video game! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS DAREDEVIL ($24.99) "Having gained superhuman senses after losing his sight, Matt Murdock protects Hell's Kitchen as an attorney by day, and the hero Daredevil by night. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Daredevil figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil comics as the leader of the ninja team the Fist! Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS LADY BULLSEYE ($24.99) "Lady Bullseye is a contract killer with a secret identity, martial arts prowress, and a vendetta against the ninja order the Hand. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S LADY BULLSEYE Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Lady Bullseye figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil! Includes figure, 7 comics-inspired accessories and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS LUKE CAGE POWER MAN ($24.99) "Having accidentally gained superhuman strength and bulletproof skin from a science experiment, Luke Cage becomes a hero for hire known as Power Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES LUKE CAGE POWER MAN Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Power Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Luke Cage: Hero for Hire comics! Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS THE FIST NINJA ($24.99) "Rebuilt by Matt Murdock and Elektra, the Fist is a team of ninjas on a mission to take down the dark order known as the Hand. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE FIST NINJA Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale The Fist Ninja figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil! Includes figure, 5 comics-inspired accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS CLEA ($24.99) "Clea uses sorcery to lead a rebellion in the Dark Dimension and protect Earth alongside Doctor Strange and the Defenders. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLEA Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Clea figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Doctor Strange comics! Includes figure, 4 comics-inspired accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL KNIGHTS BLADE ($24.99) "Destined to hunt vampires and destroy the evil of the world, Blade is a vampire-human hybrid with the greatest strengths of each. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BLADE Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Blade figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Blade comics! Includes figure, 7 comics-inspired accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

Additional SDCC 2023 Marvel Legends Reveals and Availability