Here's When Hasbro's Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe SDCC 2023 Reveals Will Drop

Hasbro will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary at 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, and they're sure to announce loads of new action figures in the Star Wars Black Series / Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series, Power Rangers Lightning Collection, Dungeons & Dragons, and Transformers lineups. At this point, we don't know exactly what will launch, but we do have a good idea about when you'll be able to get your pre-orders in.

Below you'll find Hasbro's panel schedule for SDCC 2023, which should line up with the timing of the product launches revealed by Entertainment Earth's Drop Zone page. After the times indicated on the list below, we expect pre-orders for many of Hasbro's SDCC items to be available via their respective retailer links. Additional drops might be added to this list in the coming days, so stay tuned to the Drop Zone page for updates. This article will also be updated with new drop times if/when they become available. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Hasbro San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Panel Schedule:

Thursday, July 20



Secrets of D&D Dungeon Mastering Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 29CD - Chris Perkins (Principal Game Design Architect, Dungeons & Dragons), Dungeon Master extraordinaire is here to answer, "How do you do THAT?!" and give you advice on how to level up your Dungeon Master game! All are welcome, from DM-curious to experts!

Secrets of D&D Dungeon Mastering Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 29CD - Chris Perkins (Principal Game Design Architect, Dungeons & Dragons), Dungeon Master extraordinaire is here to answer, "How do you do THAT?!" and give you advice on how to level up your Dungeon Master game! All are welcome, from DM-curious to experts!

Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Generations Toy Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 1:30PM – 2:30PM | Room: 29CD - LET THEM COME! Screenwriter, game designer and novelist Flint Dille joins the TRANSFORMERS team as Ben (Hasbro Marketing) Delaney (Hasbro Marketing) and Evan (Hasbro Design) take attendees through some ALL-NEW TRANSFORMERS Action Figures – Studio Series: Rise of the Beasts, the FIRST Studio Series Commander, and Generations Exclusive toy reveals! The team will also hold a Q&A to discuss all things CYBERTRONIAN! So, get ready for a panel that's…More Than Meets The Eye.

It's Morphin Time with BOOM! Studios; Thursday July 20 at 2:00PM – 3:00PM | Room: 25ABC - BOOM! Studios and Hasbro celebrate 30 years of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers storytelling in comics! Join Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Meghan Camarena (Power Rangers HyperForce), and series editors Allyson Gronowitz and Dafna Pleban for a roundtable discussion on the history of the series, an exciting look at what's next, and some special surprises

Magic: The Gathering Goes to Universes Beyond Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 7:00PM – 8:00PM | Room: 7AB - Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond lineup is bringing the game to exciting new places, crossing over with your favorite books, games, and shows! From The Lord of the Rings to Doctor Who, Gavin Verhey (principal game designer, Magic: The Gathering) will share the secrets behind bringing these sets to life, and some sneak peeks of the future!

All A-Bot Transformers: EarthSpark Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 5:30PM – 6:30PM | Room: 24ABC – Prepare for more Autobots, more Decepticons, and more Terrans! From Paramount+, Hasbro's Entertainment One, and Nickelodeon, Transformers: EarthSpark is an original animated series based on the iconic global franchise. Catch this exclusive panel and screening of never-before-seen content. Attendees will also be treated to a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes visuals from upcoming new episodes, including the special one-hour season finale slated to debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this summer. Plus don't miss the chance to participate in a Transformers-themed trivia contest– study up and come prepared to win awesome franchise swag.

Friday, July 21

Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel: Friday, July 21 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 5AB – Dwight, Ryan and Dan (Hasbro) plus Jesse (Marvel) share exciting news for Hasbro's popular Marvel Legends product line. They will give a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen items and hold a Q&A session for attendees.

Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel: Friday, July 21 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 5AB – Dwight, Ryan and Dan (Hasbro) plus Jesse (Marvel) share exciting news for Hasbro's popular Marvel Legends product line. They will give a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen items and hold a Q&A session for attendees.

Hasbro Star Wars Panel: Friday, July 21 at 2:00PM – 3:00PM | Room: 7AB - Join Patrick and Jing from Hasbro Marketing and Chris and Eric from Hasbro Design as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises.

Saturday, July 22

Hasbro G.I. JOE Classified Series Panel: Saturday, July 22 at 12:00PM – 1:00PM | Room: 9 – Joes and Cobras don't agree on much, but even they can see that G.I. JOE'S Classified Series toy line is an absolute hit. Join Emily, John, Lenny , and Tony from the development team to learn never-before shared behind-the-scenes info, get a sneak peek into the future of Classified Series, and learn more about the most recent HasLab project. Make sure to attend because knowing is half the battle!

You Got Your Pop Culture in My D&D! Panel: Saturday, July 22 at 3:30PM – 4:30PM | Room: 29CD - Chris Perkins (Principal Game Design Architect, Dungeons & Dragons) and Josh Herman (Principal Art Director, Dungeons & Dragons) talk pop culture's invasion of Dungeons and Dragons! Learn how the folks who make D&D are teaming up to bring some of your favorite media sensations to your gaming table!

Magic The Gathering Panel, Blogatog Live: Saturday, July 22 at 6:30PM – 7:30PM | Room: 24ABC - Magic head designer Mark Rosewater presents this one-man program in which he re-creates his daily blog, answering the audience's questions about the making of the popular trading card game.

You can keep up with all of the best reveals, news, and exclusives from SDCC 2023 right here.