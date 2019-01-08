Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool and Professor X Vehicle Figures Are Live

Pre-orders are live for the latest Hasbro Marvel Legends Vehicles figures featuring Professor X and Deadpool (and Dogpool and Squirrelpool), and you don’t have to buy them bundled!

Indeed, Amazon has the Marvel Legends Series 6″ Deadpool with Scooter available to pre-order here for $39.99 and the Professor X with Hover Chair figure available to pre-order here for the same price. Both figures are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date – in this case March 1st.

If you’re a collector, you might want to grab the Marvel Legends Ultimate Action Figures with Vehicles Wave 1 set from Entertainment Earth, since they are very particular about mint condition packaging. The wave includes two of the Deadpool figures and one Professor X for $119.99 with free shipping. However, if you’re going to double up on a figure, you might want to make it Professor X on Amazon. That is likely to be the most coveted figure of the two.

The official descriptions for both figures is available below.

Marvel Legends Series 6″ Professor X with Hover Chair: Professional Charles Xavier, better known as Professor x, is a highly gifted telepath and Scientific genius who develops the Cerebro device to aid in the ability to control and manipulate psionic abilities.

With Marvel Legends series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this 6-inch-scale Professor x figure and hover chair vehicle, featuring classic design and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel Comics.

Marvel Legends Series 6″ Deadpool with Scooter: Vroom vroom, baby. It is I, Dead pool, and My merry hoard of fluffy-tailed friends. All aboard, dirty-pawed brethren! It’s ride-off-into-the-sunset time.

with Marvel Legends series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this 6-inch-scale Dead pool figure and scooter vehicle, featuring classic design and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel Comics.

