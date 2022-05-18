Marvel Made a Deal to Use Stan Lee's Likeness for the Next 20 Years

✖

Marvel Studios has struck a 20-year licensing deal with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment, giving them the rights to use the name and likeness of comic book icon Stan Lee for future feature films and television productions, as well as use in Disney theme parks and experiences worldwide. According to an announcement from Genius Brands, under the terms of the deal, Marvel Studios has acquired rights to use Stan Lee's name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and television projects, as well as use images, existing footage and existing audio recordings featuring Stan. Exclusive rights to use Stan Lee's name, voice, likeness and signature in theme parks, water parks, cruise lines and in-park merchandise were included for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products as part of the deal.

The rights to Lee's name and likeness ended up with POW! Entertainment as a result of a contract he signed that assigned his non-Marvel creations over to the company (that's the very short version). After his death, his daughter unsuccessfully sought to have that contract overturned. Last year, Genius announced a joint venture with POW! to create Stan Lee Universe, which manages the IP owned by POW! and created by Lee.

"We are proud to be the stewards of the incredibly valuable rights to Stan Lee's name, likeness, merchandise, and intellectual property brand," said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands. "And, there is no better place than Marvel and Disney where Stan should be for his movies and theme park experiences. As we enter the centennial year of Stan's birthday, December 28, 2022, we are thrilled to see his memory and legacy will continue to delight fans through this new long-term agreement with Marvel."

"As Stan's longtime business partner and friend, I'm looking forward to commemorating his work in this new way," said Gill Champion, President of POW! Entertainment. "Building a connection with his fans is important to us and it's a privilege to get to do that on his behalf."

Lee made a cameo in the 1989 TV movie The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, establishing a fan-favorite habit he would indulge in for years. He appeared in dozens of Marvel-related TV shows and movies until his death in 2018, with his final filmed cameo appearing in Avengers: Endgame. Just last night, fans noticed that the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a wink-and-a-nod reference to Lee and his Marvel Universe co-creator Jack Kirby.

Among Lee's many awards is the National Medal of Arts, awarded by President George W. Bush in 2008, and the Disney Legends Award, which he received in 2017. He was also inducted into the comic industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

