She-Hulk Trailer Has a Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Easter Egg

The first trailer for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally debuted on Tuesday, clueing us in on what to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The trailer was jam-packed with clever moments and surprising pieces of Marvel canon, both tied to Jen's storied comic history and beyond. That included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to a key part of Jen's status quo — one that also doubles as an Easter egg for some of Marvel's most significant names.

One frame of the trailer shows the currently-unknown character played by Josh Segarra, who is among the "great friends" that Jen considers herself to have. In the background behind Segarra's character is a TV screen that reads "GLKH", with the same font and aesthetic as She-Hulk's second logo. This name caught the attention of fans familiar with newer She-Hulk comics, as it is a law form that Dan Slott and Adi Granov introduced in their run.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

GLKH stands for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway, and three of the four names are significant to parts of Marvel lore. Goodman is a reference to original Marvel publisher Martin Goodman; Lieber is a reference to the last name of Stan Lee, nee Lieber; and Kurtzberg is a reference to Jack Kirby, nee Kurtzberg. In the comics, Goodman, Lieber, and Kurtzberg are never actually shown, with Jen directly dealing with Holden Holliway. With Holliway briefly appearing in the She-Hulk trailer, when he announces that Jen is going to be the face of the firm's new superhero law division, it seems as if the show is going to follow suit.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

