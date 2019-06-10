Chart Shows Marvel Movies Dominating Top 100 Movies Of All Time

Marvel Studios has become a box office juggernaut and each new film finds a way to rake in money. In fact, films which open to less than $100 million are sometimes questioned regarding their success, regardless of being an obvious success anywhere else! As a result, the Marvel Comics properties produced by Disney, Fox, and Sony are responsible for 21.5% of the top 100 movies of all time.

A chart shows the staggering amount of success Marvel movies have had at the box office. The figure does not include movies which are only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also Fox’s X-Men films and other Spider-Man movies from Sony. The next franchise in this line is Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, following by Disney films, Star Wars movies, and then Pixar. DC films and the Dark Knight trilogy follow Pixar but not before the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings franchises.

Check out the chart below, showing the franchises and studios responsible for the 100 all-time highest grossing films at the box office.

Marvel is on its way to having the single highest grossing film of all time as Avengers: Endgame is about $50 million away from topping the numbers put up by the current record holder Avatar.

During a recent Reddit AMA, when asked about the key to the MCU’s success, Marvel Studios presiident Kevni Feige was asked about the key to Marvel’s success. “Respect the source material. Hire passionate filmmakers regardless of how much money their last movie made,” Feige said. “Hire the best cast regardless of their current marquee value.”

The future for Marvel Studios remains a mystery but announcements are coming soon.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year at a Captain Marvel press event. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Avengers: Endgame and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are now playing in theaters.