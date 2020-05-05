Disney Addresses When Marvel Movies Will Resume Production

✖

The coronavirus pandemic which the entire world has been facing called for Marvel Studios to shut down production indefinitely. This halted work on The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. It also impacted the post-production efforts and release dates of Black Widow and The Eternals. As Disney gears up to reopen its Shanghai park later this month and eventually its parks and productions stateside, curiosity in regards to when Marvel Studios will get back to work are beginning to gain steam but there are currently "no projections" on the matter.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek opened up about the subject on a Disney investor quarterly call on Wednesday, with one question specifically asking when Marvel movies will go back into production. “In terms of large scale production, we’re gonna go through the same process as we do our theme parks…we’re going to be responsible in terms of how we put our own employees and other filmmakers that are partners with us," Chapek said. "We’ve got no projections on exactly when we can do that.”

These new precautionary measures include all individuals working for Disney to wear masks, along with other calls for social distancing practices. As Disney parks plan to open at limited capacity, following protocols for crowds less than that of government demands of 30% capacity for Shanghai's launch, the application of similar practices to filmmaking will be an interesting process to follow.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.