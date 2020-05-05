Disneyland Shanghai to Reopen This Month

✖

Disney had a lot of details to go over on their second-quarter 2020 financial results conference call today, and that included the status of some of their massive theme parks. While we are still waiting to learn how Disney World and Disneyland will proceed, we do know what Walt Disney has planned for its Disneyland Shanghai location. According to Bob Chapek, the theme park will start with a phased opening, which will limit attendance inside the park, and it will kick off later this month on May 11th. No other specifics were given as to the phased plan or how many will be allowed inside the park, but we'll keep you posted.

As for the other theme parks, Chapek said it is "too early to predict" when the other parks will open. Disney World has been shuttered since March 15th, and as a result has cost Disney a pretty penny. Even opening up one park would be significant for Disney's bottom line, though they've taken steps in recent weeks to make sure they have plenty of cash and credit on hand to whether the closings of their parks and the non-existent movie industry at the moment.

You can read Disney Parks' official statement on the closing of Disney World below.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and DIsneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of yhe month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

