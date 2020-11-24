Marvel Officially Cancels Several Series

✖

As the comics industry continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effects on their publishing schedules, some previously solicited comics have had their physical publications cancelled. Bleeding Cool brings word of the latest from Marvel who have taken the axe to a number of comics that had been solicited for the first part of the year and then delayed into the later part of 2020. Now that we're in the later part of 2020 a select number of books have been cancelled outright including future issues of Morbius and Valkyrie Jane Foster. Also on the chopping block is the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Adaptation, seemingly putting the entire series in jeopardy. The full list of titles that have had publication cancelled includes:

2020 IRONHEART #1

2020 IRONHEART #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #21 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #5

BLACK CAT #13

DR STRANGE #7

GHOST RIDER #8

GHOST RIDER #9

MORBIUS #6

MORBIUS #7

MORBIUS #8

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #3

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #4

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #5

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #6

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #7

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #8

SILVER SURFER BLACK DIRECTORS CUT #1

SILVER SURFER BLACK DIRECTORS CUT #2

STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #11

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #12

X-MEN DAWN OF X SAGA #1

As of this writing Marvel Comics has release solicitations for their titles that will be released from now until February of next year, with a number of other titles that have been notably absent from these listings. To take it a step further, next week will see the publisher begin their "King in Black" crossover event which will move across a number of titles throughout the Marvel Universe and isn't limited to Venom/Spider-Man titles.

"You'll see the Avengers, the X-Men, Namor, the Fantastic Four, Black Cat, Doctor Strange. Pretty much everybody!" King in Black writer Donny Cates previously told CBR "There's obviously a reason I've been threading the tapestry that I have been with books like Silver Surfer: Black and Thor. So, if you can think of someone they're there. No one is looking up at the sky, watching a billion dragons make landfall and going, 'Eh! I'll sit this one out.' It's a big deal from Latveria, to Wakanda, to New York, and beyond. This is a non-optional fight."

Though unconfirmed by Marvel, it seems like these plans might have put some regularly published comics as holds as titles like Captain America, Black Widow, and Deadpool are absent from the February 2021 solicits.