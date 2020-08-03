Marvel Cancels Ghost Rider

✖

Marvel has canceled Ghost Rider. Writer Ed Brisson broke the news to fans via Twitter. Ghost Rider #7, which went on sale in July, is the final issue of the series. "As many have assumed, GHOST RIDER #7 was the last issue of the series," he tweeted on Friday. "I loved writing it; had a hell of a time telling Danny and Johnny's stories; & introducing the Spirit of Corruption. As far as their continued adventures, that will continue elsewhere in the Marvel Universe. I should have done this sooner, but I wanted to also thank @AaronKuder, @juanmfrigeri and @bam_jason. The book would have been nothing without them."

Ghost Rider appears to be a victim of coronavirus pandemic. Marvel Comics solicited Ghost Rider through its ninth issue before Diamond Comic Distributors decided to stop shipping new products in April. Also, Marvel had listed an Annual and an Empyre tie-in one-shot. Both now appear to have been canceled along with the ongoing series.

This Ghost Rider series brought back original Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze and his first successor, Danny Ketch. The initial announcement read, "The Brothers Ghost Rider are back! Johnny Blaze ain't just the king of Hell—he's the warden too. He's the first line of defense between the demonic hordes trying to escape the joint and the lords of other hells making a play for his throne and all the power that comes with it – including a certain evil queen from his past! Meanwhile, Danny Ketch never wanted to be a Ghost Rider. Now that his brother's in charge downstairs, Ketch must take on the duty of Earth's Spirit of Vengeance full-time—no matter how much he'd rather be doing anything else... "

As many have assumed, GHOST RIDER #7 was the last issue of the series. I loved writing it; had a hell of a time telling Danny and Johnny's stories; & introducing the Spirit of Corruption. As far as their continued adventures, that will continue elsewhere in the Marvel Universe. — Ed Brisson (@edbrisson) July 31, 2020

While Brisson promises that the Ghost Rider story will continue somewhere in the Marvel Universe, the other Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, remains a member of the Avengers, playing a direct role in the Empyre event.

How do you feel about Ghost Rider getting canceled by Marvel after seven issues? Let us know what you think about the news in the comments section.

Ghost Rider #7

FEB200994

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

VENGEANCE VERSUS CORRUPTION!

Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch already went to war against each other as Spirits of Vengeance, but now that Danny is possessed by the Spirit of Corruption, the real fireworks are ready to begin!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 08, 2020

SRP: $3.99

(h/t Newsarama)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.