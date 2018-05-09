New Marvel Phase 4 Slate Imagined In Fan Graphic

No one really knows what Marvel has in store for Phase 4 of the MCU, but a new fan-made graphic gives one possible outlook.

This version of Phase 4 was created by Reddit user Tewaiarangi, and starts off with a pick for the Avengers 4 title, calling it Avengers: Infinity Crusade. That would certainly not be a bad pick and is followed up by the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel called Spider-Man: Learning Curve on July 5, 2019. The next film on the list is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 1, 2020, followed by the solo Black Widow film that should’ve happened ages ago on July 31, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that it’s time to return to the world of Doctor Strange with Doctor Strange Nightmare on November 6, 2020, followed by the Black Panther sequel called Black Panther Returns on May 7, 2021. Next up is the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel called Unlimited on July 30, 2021, followed by another Spider-Man sequel titled Spider-Man No More on November 5, 2021.

Captain Marvel is next in the spotlight with the simply titled Captain Marvel 2 on February 18, 2022, with another Avengers project titled Avengers: Secret Wars on May 5, 2022. After that is the Thor sequel titled Thor: God of Thunder.

The most interesting out of these theoretical films are Doctor Strange Nightmare, the self-titled Black Widow movie, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Secret Wars is among the many ideas for the next big MCU storyline, a list that also includes stories like Secret Invasion, Dark Reign, and more. The Spider-Man, Guardians, and Black Panther films are shoe-ins, while films like Thor and Ant-Man and the Wasp will likely depend on if those stars want to come back for more. Captain Marvel 2 is also very likely.

You can see the new logos in the image above.

While films like Spider-Man and Guardians Vol. 3 are expected, the events of Avengers: Infinity War will change the core characters in those projects immensely, at least as it stands right now. Gamora’s death will greatly affect the other Guardians and even if Peter comes back he will have a different outlook on life after almost being killed by Thanos. You can expect similar changes in Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and more.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.