Marvel Releases Infinity Countdown Teaser Trailer

The quest for the Infinity Stones kicks into high gear in Infinity Countdown, and you can check out a brand new trailer for it.

Infinity Countdown will put the Infinity Stones into some unlikely hands, and that’s part of the series appeal. It won’t just be regulated to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Adam Warlock, or the Nova Corps, but instead, heroes like the X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Avengers will have a chance to toy with some cosmic powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel editor in chief C.B. Cebulski also cites some inspiration from a classic Marvel run.

“I was a big fan of Walt Simonson’s Thor back in the day, and it had these little hints in every issue that back then before the internet it was leading up to something we didn’t know. It was like a preview, Doom, Doom, Doom. We kind of took some inspiration from that to tell this story, and it’s going to be featured in Infinity Countdown leading up to the next event.”

You can view the new trailer in the video above.

Infinity Countdown Prime #1 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Deodato Jr. The official description is included below.

“The Infinity Stones. Individually, they grant their wielder great power. Together, they grant the power of a god. Newly reformed and scattered throughout the universe, these artifacts allow the ones who claim them their heart’s desire. Now, as their locations are discovered, forces converge for a battle that will begin the universe down a dark path to the END. Jump onto this exciting ride that will lead to the biggest Infinity yet!

Plus: The saga of the Infinity Stones—what they are and how they came to be! From creation to destruction to re-creation, this prose primer will tell you everything you need to know about the legendary cosmic gems!”

Infinity Countdown Prime #1 hits comic stores on February 21.