‘Marvel Rising’ to Feature Ironheart

Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, is getting her own Marvel Rising animated special!

According to Marvel, Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron will introduce Riri to the Marvel Rising universe with the character being voiced by Andi Mack‘s Sofia Wylie. The special will see Riri off to college but feeling isolated socially due to being so much younger than the other students. When the villain Hala the Accuser not only destroys the college engineering lab but kidnaps Riri’s best friend as well, the young woman steps in to save the day. It’s a role and a story that Wylie says she’s excited to be part of.

“I feel so honored to be a part of the Marvel family, but more importantly I’m excited to join a cast of diverse, strong, intelligent women,” Wylie said. “I can’t wait for fans to see my character and to see a little of themselves in this powerful young woman.”

In addition to Wylie as Riri, Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron will feature Ming-Na Wen as Hala, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, Dove Cameron as Ghost-Spider, Tyler Posey as Inferon, and Chloe Bennet as Quake.

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin. The special was written by Margaret Dunlap. Alfred Gimeno served as supervising director and the special was directed by Sol Choi.

You can check out the official description of Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron below.

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron does not yet have a release date. Marvel Rising: Initiation and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors are no available on DisneyNOW.