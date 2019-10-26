Marvel’s Shang-Chi Reportedly Filming in Los Angeles

The future of Marvel Studios will expand the franchise in exciting new directions, especially as the next two films look to explore the past. While Black Widow will show an untold chapter in Natasha Romanoff’s story, The Eternals will focus on a race of ancient beings who have shaped the events on Earth behind the scenes. That means one of the most important movies for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come early in 2021 with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It looks like production is starting to pick up on the movie, as most of the filming will take place in Sydney, Australia. But a report from HN Entertainment indicates that there will be some key shots filming in Los Angeles before the production has finished.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the new movie, especially because it will feature a brand new take on the villains who have plagued Tony Stark since his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while Iron Man 3 set up a phony version of the Mandarin in the form of an actor Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley, Shang-Chi will finally introduce the REAL villain.

Iron Man 3 screenwriter Drew Pearce spoke about this change, revealing that he’s trusting Marvel Studios’ process.

“I’ve also spoken to some of my friends at Marvel and of course I don’t know exactly what happens, but there’s a strong sense that everything will be revealed and nothing is being retconned,” Pearce said. “And that, at the end of the day, is all we can ask for. That, and the fact that, you know, they clearly think it’s going to be — he’s going to be the best adversary. And I trust in Marvel. In Marvel, we trust.”

