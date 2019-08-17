No, Nick Fury and Mace Windu Aren’t the Same Person, Avengers: Endgame Directors Confirm

One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been solved. Fans know that Star Wars exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Spider-Man references the films in Captain America: Civil War. Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, also has a role in the Star Wars franchise as Jedi Master Mace Windu. So, how does that work?

Fans have been bending over backward trying to reconcile these facts. Does Nick Fury moonlight as an actor? Is it a cover? Does someone else play Mace Windu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Has there been a stealth Star Wars and Marvel crossover happening in the background of these films all along?

Not so much. The question was put to Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Captain America: Civil War (as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame). They say its nothing so complicated.

“They just look like those characters,” Anthony Russo says on an episode of The Star Wars Show web series. Joe adds, “Nick Fury happens to look a lot like Mace Windu.” You can watch the video above.

There it is. Nick Fury bears a passing resemblance to Mace Windu. The rest is left up to audiences and their willingness to suspend their disbelief.

Jackson’s Nick Fury has long been the glue holding the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. He assembled the Avengers and he was there at Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest-grossing movie of all time.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” the Russos said in a statement after Endgame‘s record-breaking $1 billion opening weekend. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

