Marvel Studios Wishes Fans Happy July 4th With Captain America

Fourth of July is officially upon us, meaning it’s time for good food, fireworks — and a pretty self-aware tweet about Captain America. On Thursday, the official Marvel Studios Twitter account shared a motion poster of sorts of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) from Avengers: Endgame, with a cheerful message of “Happy Birthday America”.

Of course, as those who have seen Endgame know, the scene the screenshot is from has taken on a whole other life of its own, thanks to the instantly-iconic line of “America’s ass”. The scene saw a 2020s version of Steve meeting his younger self from 2012’s The Avengers, and ultimately realizing that the suit’s only redeeming quality was that it made his butt look good.

“It’s a little meta,” Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely recently explained. “Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

“I think it’s the color, but also his ears are covered in that outfit,” co-writer Christopher Markus said of the Avengers suit. “When he puts on the helmet, he has these little Princess Leia dents over his ears, and it throws the whole thing off. You wouldn’t normally think that an ear is an important part of an outfit, but it balances everything in a way that when they go, you look dorky.”

Even with Endgame boasting such an awesome moment, the way the film wrapped up Steve’s storyline has become contentious for fans — something that Evans is well aware of.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle recently. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are in theaters now.