Marvel Studios Announces D23 Expo Booth Schedule

Fans will get to experience a healthy dose of Marvel Studios content onsite during this week's D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has announced its lineup of presentations, singings, trivia, games, and more planned for D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center from September 9th through 11th. The Marvel Studios booth will be located on the main show floor (W15, located in Hall B), where behind-the-scenes presentations, exclusive poster signings, and more will be held, along with a display of costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aside from the booths, Marvel Studios is expected to unveil and announce new trailers and shows for content arriving in theaters and on Disney+.

Some of the many costumes on hand at the Marvel Studios D23 Expo booth include Moon Knight and Mr. Knight, Doctor Strange, Ms. Marvel, The Mighty Thor, Wanda, and Agatha Harkness. Additionally, Ms. Marvel's AvengerCon will also have a presence with "Things Hulk Smashed," showcasing many of the things Hulk has smashed in his Avenging career.

D23 Expo takes place September 9-11. The full daily schedule for the Marvel Studios booth is below.

Friday, September 9

Thor: Love & Thunder | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, John Staub

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder and sign an exclusive poster.

WandaVision VFX Presentation | 1:00pm

VFX Presentation with James Alexander and Tara DeMarco

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | 2:00pm Presentation / 2:30pm Signing

Presenters: Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, Jana Schirmer

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and sign an exclusive poster.

Find the Variant Game | 3:30pm

Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm

Saturday, September 10

Ms. Marvel + She-Hulk | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, Mushk Rizvi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Ms. Marvel and sign an exclusive She-Hulk poster.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Sizzle/Q&A at 1:00pm / 1:30pm Signing

Signing with Ryan Meinerding, Wes Burt, Josh Shaw

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists premiere an exclusive concept art poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ms. Marvel Filmmaker Presentation | 2:30pm

Chat with Sana Amanat

Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm

Sunday, September 11

Marvel Studios Archives & Costume Reveal | 9:30am

We hear from Wendy Craig about her role at Marvel Studios and reveal costumes from an upcoming Marvel Studios title.

Moon Knight | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, Mike Uwandi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Moon Knight and sign an exclusive poster.

Unscripted Content Presentation | 1:30pm

We hear from Jeff Redmond and Lauren Goralski about their roles at Marvel Studios.

Find the Variant Game | 2:30pm

Marvel Studios Trivia | 4:00pm

Costumes Displayed Throughout The Weekend: