Disney D23 Expo Full Schedule Sets Up Big Reveals for Marvel, Lucasfilm, and More

In just one month, The Walt Disney Company will be putting on its biggest show of the year. September 8th is this year's Disney+ Day. One day later, the 2022 D23 Expo officially begins. This year, there are a lot of big announcements and reveals coming to the expo, and Disney just released the complete panel schedule so fan can have some kind of idea as to what's ahead.

As usual, the biggest panel takes place on Saturday during D23. On September 10th, producers and filmmakers from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios will be taking the stage at 10 a.m. to discuss the big movies set to arrive in the coming years.

The panels will also include looks at upcoming Pixar projects, the Zootopia+ TV series, and The Santa Clauses. There is plenty to look forward to at D23 this year.

Here's the full weekend panel schedule for this year's D23 Expo:

Friday, September 9

10:30 a.m. Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo with a presentation featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The Disney Legends Ceremony will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Names of the 2022 inductees to be announced in the coming weeks. Hall D23.

10:30 a.m. Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers at Backlot Stage

10:45 a.m. The Simpsons – A chat with the cast and creatives of this iconic show. Premiere Stage.

2 p.m. Marvel Draw Live! Brian Crosby, Marvel's Director of Themed Entertainment, offers a step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains. D23 Expo Live Stage.

3:30 p.m. – Studio Showcase: Disney Animation & Pixar – Guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios' most exciting titles. Hall D23

6 p.m. D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest with host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Ally Maki. Premiere Stage

Saturday, September 10

10 a.m. Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios – Filmmakers, celebrity talent and surprise guests will join representatives onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works. Hall D23.

10 a.m. A Peek Behind the Curtain at the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab at Walt Disney Archives Stage

10:30 a.m. Talkin' Pets with the Vets of National Geographic – Join National Geographic's vets Dr. Pol and wife Diane, Critter Fixer Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Geoff, Dr. Jen and animal keeper Rain from Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom for a look behind the scenes of their popular series. Premiere Stage

12 p.m. Bob's Burgers – The cast and creators of the Emmy Award-winning animated series and The Bob's Burgers Movie! in a lively panel discussion. Backlot stage

12 p.m. Back to the Grid: 40 Years of Tron – Lightcycles, recognizers and solar sails, oh my! A look back at Tron featuring artwork, footage and photographs of the digital frontier. Behind-the-scenes stories of how the film came to life with talent, artists and filmmakers. Backlot Stage

12 p.m. Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection at the Walt Disney Archives Stage.

1:30 p.m. Marvel Draw Live! – Brian Crosby, Marvel's Director of Themed Entertainment, offers a step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains. D23 Expo Live Stage

2:00 p.m. Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man – Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man. From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Marvel's Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades. Backlot stage

3:30 p.m. Disney's Epic Entertainment Showcase – Disney Branded Television will present an exclusive showcase of upcoming content. The showcase will feature appearances by talent and never-before-seen sneak previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, including looks at the new Disney+ Original series National Treasure, American Born Chinese and The Santa Claus. Hall D23

3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Disney Animation's Encanto – The team behind the Academy Award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios' hit tells stories from the making of the film, plus a few surprises. Premiere Stage

4 p.m. FX's AHS: Behind the Screams – The show's designers, artists and stylists will give fans inside details on how these creatives keep things fresh after 11 installments and an anthology spin-off. Panelists include producer and costume designer Lou Eyrich and producer and makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash. Backlot Stage

4 p.m. Dreaming, Designing and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish at Premiere Stage

5:30 p.m. Signing opportunity with Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe.

6 p.m. Zootopia+ Sneak Peek – A first look at the newest animated series coming to Disney+ from Disney Animation with directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy. Premiere Stage

6 p.m. Dancing with the Stars 31st Season Celebration – Stars of the hit competition series celebrate 31 seasons of memorable performances, award-winning choreography and, of course, Mirrorball trophies. Backlot stage

Sunday, September 11

10:30 a.m. A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products – Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro presents a look at what will be happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home and beyond. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the what Disney Imagineers are at work on.

10:30 a.m. Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder -The cast and creative team of the animated series gather to discuss the acclaimed revival of the groundbreaking series The Proud Family and share an inside look at the upcoming season. Premiere Stage

1 p.m. – Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible – Imagineers past and present discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world. Premiere Stage

3:45 p.m. The Next Generation of National Geographic – Meet the newest National Geographic stars who are taking viewers to the most remote locations on Earth in pursuit of breathtaking landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, exotic foods, epic challenges and undercover storytelling. Premiere Stage

4 p.m. – Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective at Walt Disney Archives Stage

4:15 p.m. – The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed at Hyperion Stage

4:15 p.m. Disney Princess – The Concert Live at D23! – Disney Concerts will present a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan. The cast will perform favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics such as "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind" and "Almost There." The performers will share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Hall D23.

6 p.m. Conversations with Disney Character Voices – Rick Dempsey, SVP of Character Voices, and some very special guests go behind the mic for stories and fun conversations with some fan favorites. Premiere Stage