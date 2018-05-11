Marvel Studios: Hero Acts Donates $1.25 Million To Children’s Charities

Leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios launched a massive charity campaign under the name Marvel Studios: Hero Acts. Today, the Walt Disney Company revealed the company is donating over $1.25 million to two different charities.

“We are proud to donate to Make-A-Wish and Starlight Children’s Foundation,” said Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. “It is an honor to make a meaningful contribution to these two organizations that continually strive to enhance the lives of seriously ill children.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a press release from Disney, Marvel Studios will be donating over $800,000 to Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world.

“Wishes are an important part of a child’s medical care. They can have super power-like effects building the physical and emotional strength kids need to fight a critical illness,” says Jon Stettner, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. David Williams, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, added. “Thanks to the support of Marvel Studios, more kids around the world will replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope through the experience of a wish-come-true.”

Working with Make-A-Wish International, Marvel Studios invited nine Make-A-Wish kids to the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on April 23.

The two companies joined forces once again to organize the biggest set-visit wish ever, allowing 21 Make-A-Wish kids to visit the set of the yet-to-be-named Avengers 4 film while it was still in production.

The remainder of the money will be donated to Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity focused on bringing joy to children in hospitals.

“Every kid dreams of transforming into their favorite Marvel super hero—and a hospitalized child is no different,” says Chris Helfrich, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company, tens of thousands of children in hospitals across the country will now have the opportunity to be transformed into Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther and other amazing super heroes with their very own Marvel Super Hero Starlight Gown.”

Starlight Children’s Foundation plans on using the grant from Marvel Studios to produce Starlight Gowns — a product made by the charity featuring artwork inspired by the suits of eight different Marvel characters.

In addition to the gowns, various Disney products and a custom Avengers-themed comic will be added to care packages Disney delivers to more than 440 children’s hospitals across the United States.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.