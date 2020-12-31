Marvel Studios New Year's Eve Musical Show Released Online

Marvel Studios has released its New Year's Eve Musical Show online, and you can watch it above! Hosted by Chinese bilibili, the Musical event was held over in China, which has already celebrated the end of 2020 and the start of 2021. Now other Marvel fans across the globe can join with the Chinese fans by bringing in the new year to the sounds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by a full orchestra. As you can see (and hear) above, the performance was pretty epic, with the orchestra bringing grandeur to the sounds, while a light show dazzled the eye.

The production of this "Musical Show" is truly something to marvel at (pun). The whole thing just looks great, from the laser and lighting effects to the various MCU visual odes that we get. The progression of the musical score is perfectly timed with the visual build, delivering a journey through some of the most familiar melodies and overtures of the MCU films, building to that epic (and now classic) Avengers theme, which is now known all across the world.

The way the stage show builds is also classic MCU marketing, starting with the logo, then a teaser of the Avengers members behind red slats, which raise at the climactic moment to reveal (statues? Holograms?) of each original Avengers member. It's truly an entire show packed into five minutes. Marvel fans can (and no doubt will) find some fun ways to use this performance to countdown the last minutes of 2020. If you can time the ball-drop to when the conductor raises his fist with his Infinity Gauntlet on, you win.

A Marvel Studios musical on New Year’s Eve. 2020 is wild. pic.twitter.com/DBkLM6fDep — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 23, 2020

Above you can find the official announcement of Marvel Studios New Year's Eve Musical Show from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. You can read the transcript of his announcement, below:

"Hello to all the Marvel fans in China, I'm Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. 2020 has been an unusual year for all of us but together, we've kept hope alive in the face of unprecedented challenges but we've never stopped telling the tales of heroes. Next year, Marvel Studios will continue bringing stories to the big screen, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Eternals, welcoming a brand new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before that, there will also be a Marvel themed New Year's performance to welcome the New Year. Tune into the Bilibili New Year's Gala on December 31 and get a glimpse of what's to come in 2021."

While we now have footage of Marvel Studios' Musical Show, that "glimpse of what's to come in 2021," has not hit the Internet... yet.