Marvel Teases Thor’s Hammer Is Broken

Thor may not have his trademark hammer by the summer if Marvel Comics’ June solicitations are to be believed. It wouldn’t be the first time that the Odinson’s weapon had been unusable. Just a few years ago Thor was declared unworthy and was unable to even lift the hammer, and on occasions before has been destroyed completely. This new wrinkle in the usability of the hammer isn’t like those times when Mjolnir was destroyed though but in the functionality of the weapon itself which seems to be just outright losing its powers as the solicit first begins “SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR…” You can read the full solicit for the Thor #7 below along with the cover.

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR…

And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus’ ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse?

“Jason’s run ended with Thor becoming king of Asgard,” Cates told CBR previously about his work on the character. “So my run starts off with him looking at his new kingdom and at the culmination of his life that was Jason’s run and saying, ‘Are all my best stories behind me?’ [Laughs] Which is me leaning into walking into Jason’s shadow…People treat Thor differently now and he’s looking towards the end of his time as the strong headed prince. He now has to be the man in charge. So, what does that mean?”

It is worth noting however that even though these solicits have been released by Marvel ahead of the issues debut, the comics may not be released on their set release dates. Earlier today Diamond Comic Distributors announced that, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, they will no longer receive shipments of new comics at its warehouses starting with products dated for the April 1 release.

Products set to be released that day and beyond will not be accepted by Diamond and not shipped to retailers. It’s unclear how much longer this delay in the shipping process will carry on since we cannot say for certain how much longer the fallout of the virus’ spread.