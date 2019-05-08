The Infinity Gauntlet Meat Tenderizer Puts the Universe at Steak

Fun isn’t something one considers when tenderizing meat, but this Infinity Gauntlet meat tenderizer proves that it is possible. For a mere $26.99, you can own the most powerful kitchen tool in the universe. As the product page suggests, one might say that it puts “the universe at steak”. UPDATE: It appears that the product is a joke that had nothing to do with April Fools, which is absolutely infuriating. As disappointing as that is, the Thor Mjolnir meat tenderizer mentioned below is very real if you want to pick that up.

Thanos’ Mad Tenderizer Infinity Gauntlet includes a non-slip, internal silicone grip and comes bundled with a recipe book ful of “marvelous” dishes including: Infinity Cutlet, Pepper Chicken Potts Pie, Hawkeye Steak, End “Game” Pie, and Stark Tartare. Grab one while you can because a sell out is inevitable. If you want to bring balance to your kitchen, you might also consider the Thor Mjolnir meat tenderizer, which is available on Amazon for $24.99.

On a related note, many Infinity Gauntlet toys and replicas have been released since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, but this new, adult-sized replica has a unique feature that others lack – removable, LED Infinity Stones. The gems are magnetic, and will light up with a pulsating effect when placed in their sockets.

Not only that, the gauntlet is available on Amazon for $28 at the time of writing (Note that the price has been fluctuating between $28 and $40, so jump on it while you can), which is a whole lot cheaper than Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist. Granted, the latter includes a lot of additional features like articulated fingers and sound effects, but the removable stone effect on the more affordable version is a unique touch that would kick any Thanos cosplay up a notch. Plus, it looks fantastic.

