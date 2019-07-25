Someone Tried to Use a Fake ID of Marvel’s Thor to Buy Weed Online in Canada

Now there’s a Marvel headline you don’t see every day. But yes, as is implied by the title above, someone in Canada reportedly tried to obtain some marijuana from an online dispensary, using an ID that the dispensary workers noticed looked conspicuously familiar.

Apparently, Thor was up to more than just drinking himself stupid in that time jump between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame:

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

Twitter user @cottoncandaddy posted this tweet featuring a conversation between herself and her sister, the aforementioned dispensary worker, complete with this priceless picture of the fake ID in question.

The picture of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor used in the ID is undoubtedly the best thing about it – a nice callback to Hemsworth’s earliest days as in the Thor role. Given the sullen and depressed Thor we last saw in Avengers: Endgame, it’s hard to remember the younger version of the character when he was this brash and arrogant. And that hair tho…

Getting back to the real story at hand: As far as scams go, this is a pretty dumb one to try to pull. As if there is anywhere on Earth that Marvel Studios hasn’t penetrated with its content. You know those Iron Man murals in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Those were actual paintings found in some of the most remote places in the world! (That is absolutely not true, but you get the idea…) I guess the kid gets points for having the cojones to try in the first place, and perhaps for having this level of Marvel fandom, in a weird way?

There are some fun Easter eggs built into the ID – like Thor’s address being “69 Big Hammer Ln,” and his middle name is “Thunder,” get it? And you have to wonder if the license number doesn’t contain some kind of numerical Easter egg, which is a staple of Marvel Cosmic films, in particular. Ultimately though, this is an attempt to make a fake ID using an ID that’s been expired for more than two years… So really, this grand scheme was over before it even began.

As for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor – he arguably could use an ID and a good dispensary, as it looks like he will be retiring from Thor duty. During Comic-Con 2019 Marvel revealed that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will be picking up Mjolnir and becoming “The Mighty Thor” in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder.

