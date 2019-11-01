Marvel Reveals Thor: The Worthy Walter Simonson Variant Cover

Marvel fans have a special place in their hearts for Walter Simonson’s classic Thor run, and now Marvel is bringing him back to the character for a special one-shot titled Thor: The Worthy. Even better is that artist Sal Buscema, who also drew part of Simonson’s original Thor run, is also back doing inks while Mike Hawthorne will be penciling it. The all-star crew is part of a series of one-shots that bring back fan-favorite creative teams, and it wouldn’t be a Simonson Thor story without characters like Beta Ray Bill making an appearance, and not only is Bill making an appearance in this all-new story, but he’s also gracing this awesome Simonson variant cover alongside Sif, which you can check out below.

The variant features Beta Ray Bill and Sif front and center, who aren’t flinching at all at the giant that is charging their way. Simonson will be crafting an all-new story, but he’s being joined by another all-star Thor team in Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, who will be delivering a brand new Thunderstrike story to along with it.

They will also be joined by Kathyrn Immonen, who is known for her work with Sif in Journey Into Mystery, and she is back to tell an all-new tale once more.

Thor: The Worthy #1 is written by Tom DeFalco, Kathryn Immonen, and Walt Simonson, and drawn by Sal Buscema, Ron Frenz, Mike Hawthorne, and more. The main cover is by artist Kim Jacinto, while Simonson took on the variant cover. You can check out the official description for the issue below.

“LEGENDARY THOR CREATORS REUNITE FOR A THUNDEROUS CELEBRATION! Walter Simonson‘s Thor run is widely considered to be not only some of the best Thor comics of all time, but simply some of the best comics, period. Now the legend returns for a special tale about Thor and Beta Ray Bill — with art from Mike Hawthorne and beloved veteran Sal Buscema! And the trio is joined by yet another unforgettable Thor team: Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, who will be telling an all-new Thunderstrike story! Finally, no Thor story would be complete without his most trusted companion: the berserker, the warrior extraordinaire, the Lady Sif! Kathyrn Immonen wrote one of the landmark Sif tales in her run on Journey Into Mystery — and now she returns for a brand-new journey!”

Thor: The Worthy #1 is in comic stores on December 4th.

