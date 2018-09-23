Marvel Head Of TV Jeph Loeb Plays Coy About Fox & Marvel Studios TV Connections

Marvel Studios is bringing some of its MCU characters into their own series on Disney’s new streaming service, but how will that affect the current slate of Marvel TV?

That was the question at hand in a new interview with Jeph Loeb, and he was rather coy in his answer. “Unfortunately, I’m going to have to give you one of Marvel’s famous answers for this: That’s classified,” Loeb told EW.

That wasn’t the only hot topic on the menu, as Loeb was also asked about the effects of the Fox Marvel merger, specifically referring to one sequence in Iron Fist season 2 where Typhoid Mary mentions Baxter, which is recognizable thanks to the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building.

“[Laughs] I think we’ll have to go back to that magical answer: That’s classified,” Loeb said.

Marvel TV currently has projects set up at Freeform (Cloak and Dagger), Hulu (Runaways), ABC (Agents of SHIELD), and Netflix, which houses Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders. While Marvel has no issue expanding, they never want oversaturation.

“Well, first of all, we never want to make too many shows, and we never want to make a show just for the sake of making a show,” Loeb said. “We always want to be able to say something about what’s going on, whether it’s in the Marvel universe or it’s in our universe. And, as I’m sure viewers are aware, networks have very different goals, but they all want to reach as many people as they can.”

“In the case of both Hulu and Freeform, they were very interested in our young heroes, and so it made sense to us to bring them young hero shows. Fortunately, both of them worked out very well, and a lot of that has to do with [showrunners] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on Runaways, and Joe Pokaski on Cloak and Dagger. It’s a marriage of the material with the right showrunner and the right network. So far, we’ve done pretty well.”

Now with Disney’s upcoming streaming service Marvel will have an even bigger foothold in the TV space, but actually bringing their movie characters into fully fledged series is a major step for the studio. Agents of SHIELD has had crossovers before, but it was often for one episode and not much more than a cameo. It looks like Marvel is taking a bigger step towards that “it’s all connected” philosophy Loeb pitched a while back, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how things develop.