Marvel X-Men: House of X HeroClix Announced

Marvel’s new era of X-Men is coming to HeroClix in 2020. During its presentation at the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Expo in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, WizKids Games announced Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X. The new HeroClix set hits store shelves in October 2020. Pre-release events will take place in September. The new set takes inspiration from Jonathan Hickman‘s dual House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Those series kicked off the Dawn of X era by revealing the truth about Moira X and moving the Marvel Universe’s mutants to the island nation of Krakoa. It will feature Krokoan mutants as well as mutants from the future timelines of Powers of X.

The slides shown at GAMA reveal a few of the characters that will appear in the new set. Among them are Quiet Council members Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde as the Red Queen of the Hellfire Trading Company, and Professor X with his Cerebro helmet. Glob Herman will make his HeroClix debut. The Xorn from one of the Powers of X futures is also represented, as well as Rasputin IV, one of Mr. Sinister’s future Chimera.

WizKids also revealed planned Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X releases. They include five-figure booster bricks, a fast forces set, and a House of X dice and tokens pack.

This announcement comes not long after WizKids announced Marvel HeroClix Battlegrounds: Avengers vs. Masters of Evil. The product is a new entry point into HeroClix that will be released in June. According to the product descriptions, “The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – but will they be able to defeat the Masters of Evil? Find out with your friends in HeroClix Battlegrounds! Each figure in HeroClix Battlegrounds comes with 2 cards to match their HeroClix dial; one is specifically geared toward learning to play, while the other is good for players who have already played a few games. Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains recognizable from comics or the MCU, it will appeal to casual fans and Marvel veterans alike!

These are just a few new products in what is set to be a big summer for Marvel HeroClix. There’s also an upcoming set based on the Marvel Studios film Black Widow, which will feature new HeroClix versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

In addition, the Fantastic Four will return to HeroClix after a long absence. There will be a new Fantastic Four starter set, a new full set, and WizKids has teased a summer event involving the planet-devouring Galactus.

After the Fantastic Four set, WizKids will release Spider-Man/Venom: Absolute Carnage. The set is based on the popular Marvel crossover event from 2019.

Are you looking forward to these new HeroClix releases?