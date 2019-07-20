Marvel Reveals X-Men Plans at Comic-Con

As promised, the Dawn of X is upon us. From San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel has revealed its new plans for the X-Men. Six new ongoing series will launch this fall following the conclusion of Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Those series are: X-Men, Excalibur, Marauders, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, and X-Force.

“House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

These new series are said to kick off the first phase of Jonathan Hickman’s massive multi-year plan for the X-Men, redefining the characters and franchise for a new era. They are said to be perfect jumping on points for new and long-time X-Men fans. Keep reading to see details for each of the six new series.

X-Men #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

A NEW ERA DAWNS FOR THE X-MEN!

The X-Men find themselves in a whole new world of possibility… and things have never been better! Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X, SECRET WARS) and superstar artist Leinil Yu (NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA) reveal the saga of Cyclops and his hand-picked squad of mutant powerhouses!

On sale October 2019

Excalibur #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On sale October 2019

A NEW DAY IS FORGED!

Mutantkind has always been special…as has their relationship with the world—or WORLDS—around them. As this new era dawns, a new connection forms between mutants and the magic of the world… and that of Otherworld! Can the new Captain Britain forge a new way through the chaos with her companions Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor…and Apocalypse?!?

Marauders #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by RUSSEL DAUTERMAN

On sale October 2019

THE X-MEN SAIL AT DAWN!

Even in this glorious new dawn, Mutantkind faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared!

New Mutants #1

Issue 1 Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & ED BRISSON

Issue 2 Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ROD REIS

Cover by ROD REIS

On sale November 2019

THE NEXT GENERATION CLAIMS THE FUTURE!

The classic New Mutants (Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Mirage, Karma, Magik, and Cypher) get together with a few new friends (Chamber, Mondo) to seek out their missing member and share the good news… a mission that takes them into space alongside the Starjammers!

Fallen Angels #1

Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL

Penciled by SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Cover by ASHLEY WITTER

On sale November 2019

NOT ALL BELONG IN PARADISE!

Psylocke finds herself in this new world of Mutantkind unsure of her place in it… but when a face from her past returns only to be killed, she seeks help from others who feel similar to get vengeance. Cable and X-23 join Kwannon for a personal mission that could jeopardize all Mutantkind!

X-Force #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On sale November 2019

THE COST OF THE FUTURE ISN’T CHEAP.

X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world—one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on one side, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino on the other. In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force. We’re not there… yet.