Heads Up: The Marvel x Vans Sneaker Collection Launches Tomorrow

If you’re a Marvel fan and a sneakerhead, consider this your final notice that the highly anticipated Marvel x Vans footwear and apparel collection arrives tomorrow, June 7th. Major shoe releases like this can be total mayhem, so here’s what you need to know:

The Vans x Marvel collection will be available to shop at Vans retail stores and select locations starting tomorrow. Vans does have a Marvel page set up, but it appears that it will be for informational purposes only. Still, it might be a good idea to check that page and the Vans homepage tomorrow just in case any pieces from the collection are offered online (UPDATE: The collection is being sold online! Visit the Vans homepage link to shop it all). We do know that Vans Customs will offer three exclusive Vans x Marvel prints at some point tomorrow, so if you’re interested in building your own, keep checking this link for the Marvel options to go live. We don’t know when that will happen, but if you’re up at midnight you might as well take a look.

The Vans x Marvel collection includes footwear inspired by numerous Marvel characters including Captain America, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Deadpool, and Iron Man. The women of Marvel will also be well represented with Captain Marvel and Black Widow designs as well as an allover print that includes Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Storm and more.

The footwear in the collection will encompass a wide range of Vans styles including high-tops, slip-ons, and sandals for men, women, and kids. There will also be Marvel-themed apparel and accessories that range from t-shirts and jackets to backpacks.

The bottom line is that the Marvel x Vans line is massive. Hopefully, there will be enough to go around. From the press release:

“Sharing a rich heritage rooted in creative expression and empowerment, Vans and Marvel join forces once again to launch their largest collaboration to date. Celebrating the “Off The Wall” Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vans introduces an extensive range of co-branded footwear, apparel and accessories featuring an all-star roster of iconic personas including The Avengers, Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man, Hulk and more! The Vans x Marvel collection is an epic collaboration for the ages, assembling a massive line-up of 70-plus styles for fans of all ages.”

