Marvel's Daredevil #650 Anniversary Issue Enlists Classic Artists to Return

Just this week saw Marvel Comics published Daredevil #1, the start of Volume 7 for the Man Without Fear, and the House of Ideas is already gearing up for a huge anniversary issue in the series....next month! The upcoming Daredevil #2 is actually Daredevil #650 when going by the legacy numbering for the series. As a result of this landmark number, Marvel Comics is rolling out the red carpet for a super-sized issue that welcomes back some classic Daredevil artists and writers to put their finger prints on the character on more time including Ann Nocenti, John Romita Jr., Rafael DeLatorre, Alex Maleev, Paul Azaceta, Phil Noto, Chris Samnee, Klaus Janson, and Mike Hawthorne.

"It's not often that a comic gets to issue two these days , so ... oh wait, it's issue 650?! Well in that case I'm over the moon that we get to celebrate with so many legendary Daredevil creators!" series writer Chip Zdarsky said in a statement. "Daredevil is a title that has had so many amazing runs that it wouldn't feel right to have an anniversary issue without inviting the people who made the book so special for so many years."

Check out the preview for the special issue below and look for it to hit stores on August 17th.

