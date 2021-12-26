Daredevil Writer Chip Zdarsky Creates Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Comic With Uncle Ben’s Tragic Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters earlier this month, and it saw many exciting returns from actors who have appeared in Spider-Man movies over the last 20 years. Before the movie was released, it was confirmed that Alfred Molina would return to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and that Jamie Foxx would once again play Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Willem Dafoe set to come back as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, the biggest surprise was the appearances by former Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. All of these characters made their triumphant return thanks to a Doctor Strange spell gone wrong, but there is still one classic Spider-Man character who has never been seen in the MCU. Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben is an important part of Spidey history and was played by Cliff Robertson and Martin Sheen in past iterations. Uncle Ben may not have been in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Daredevil writer and artist Chip Zdarsky has a hilarious vision for how his return could have gone down.

Zdarsky shared a hilariously dark comic online that featured Uncle Ben coming through one of Doctor Strange’s portals, only to be gunned down by some of the men who have killed him over the years. “Merry Christmas. I haven’t seen No Way Home, so this probably isn’t a spoiler?,” Zdarsky wrote. You can check it out HERE.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about balancing the cameos.

“Very carefully,” Sommers replied when asked how they divided up the actors’ screentime. “Because, I mean, you want to give everyone their due, and just as a fan, you want to see those people as those characters and have fun with them. But at the end of the day, it’s a Spider-Man movie – you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that. So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and ‘Oh, wouldn’t be great if these two villains could do this!’ But it has to be in service of Peter’s journey, and you have to keep things moving. There were definitely a lot of what we call ‘little darlings’ – little moments and things that you really just love – but sometimes you have to let them go.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.