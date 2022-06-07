Daredevil & Moon Knight Artist Alex Maleev Designs Tribeca Festival Poster

✖

Alex Maleev, the Eisner-winning artist behind best-sellers form Batman to Daredevil, is teaming with AWA Studios and Tribeca again this year. The artist will create the imagery for the Tribeca Festival Awards, which celebrate the top achievements in the Games, and Immersive, Audio Storytelling categories, as well as the Tribeca X winners. AWA, an artist-driven company that teams with high-profile creators to develop their passion projects, has already created 36 original titles and 175 episodes, with numerous Film & TV projects in development with such partners as Warner Bros., Discovery, and Fremantle.

In addition to the awards art itself, AWA partnered with Maleev to create the limited-edition digital art pieces.

Bulgarian born, Eisner Award winner Alex Maleev has been working for more than two decades in sequential art and fine art with works ranging from Marvel's Daredevil and Moon Knight to DC's Batman and recent Suicide Squad: Get Joker! oversized, prestige format series. Currently residing in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, NY, Maleev often uses New York's unique and iconic architecture and skyline as both reference and inspiration in his ever evolving work. This signature aspect of his work is carried through in the Tribeca Festival design.

You can see some of the initial designwork below.

The Tribeca Festival runs from June 8-19, and will also be teaming with Meta to bring some metaverse content to the show, expanding out from fine arts, film shorts, and the like to include interactive and immersive experiences.

"At Tribeca we always explore new ways of storytelling, so we are thrilled to partner with Meta and create our first shorts program to play in VR," said Ben Thompson, head shorts programmer for Tribeca. "We have curated a range of Tribeca Festival films including out-of-this-world science fiction and impactful documentaries that will excite and inspire audiences in this new storytelling frontier."

Led by former Marvel and DC visionary creative executives, AWA is changing the paradigm in comic and character creation, and building a new breed of comic-fueled entertainment company. AWA has established itself as an industry leader in terms of its relationship with artists and writers by providing creators the freedom, incentive structure and editorial support to pursue their boldest, most original and socially relevant work.

Current film and TV projects under development include Chariot, an event feature film from Warner Bros., based on the AWA graphic novel by Bryan Edward with Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) to direct, and 21 Laps producing.