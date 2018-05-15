Marvel’s Doctor Strange Gets Edited Into A Water Park In Hilarious Viral Video

If you thought you’d seen the best of Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, you’ve never seen the Sorcerer Supreme at a water park.

Thankfully Jesse McLaren took care of that for all us fans, utilizing the behind the scenes footage from Infinity War in the best way possible. McLaren took all the behind the scenes shots of Benedict Cumberbatch goofing around in front of a green screen and decided to pair it with footage of a water park. The results are just as magical as you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I took every shot from behind-the-scenes featurettes where Dr. Strange is in front of a greenscreen, and edited him into a waterpark.”

I took every shot from behind-the-scenes featurettes where Dr. Strange is in front of a greenscreen, and edited him into a waterpark. pic.twitter.com/kiD8JTZLgH — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 15, 2018

Cumberbatch at one point is on wires and decides to spin around dazed and confused, which turns into Strange not being prepared for a water slide. He’s then seen doing an epic dive into a pool in slow motion, but then is running speedily to keep up with someone tubing down a slide.

At one point he’s even running on water, though he doesn’t seem very confident in his walking on water abilities. The best parts come later though, as a back peddling Strange moves across the water, followed by Strange displaying his immense power by creating a giant wave of water. It takes splash war to a whole new level.

You can see the amazing compilation in the video above.

Strange wasn’t quite this amusing in Infinity War, but he certainly impressed, which is saying something when you share the screen with heroes like Iron Man and Captain America. In fact, Strange almost stole the show in just about every sequence he was involved in, starting with that action-packed fight in the film’s opening hour. That doesn’t even compare to the insane fight sequence against Thanos later on, which shows just how deadly the Sorcerer Supreme can be when he needs to flex.

Strange was also responsible for one of the film’s big turning points, something that has been hotly debated amongst fans. They’ll have to wait for more light to shine upon that decision though, as Avengers 4 doesn’t hit until next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.