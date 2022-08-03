Marvel's Ironheart Adds Drag Race Winner Shea Couleé to Cast

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart has added RuPaul's Drag Race star Shea Couleé in a secret role according to Deadline. The series is set to debut in the fall of 2023. Couleé joins the previously announced Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Antony Ramos, Manny Montana, and Harper Anthony in the cast. The series is led by Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

Ironheart was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation and will follow Riri (Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge serves as the series' head writer.

"I was at home in Delaware, and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Thorne will first appear as Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is also involved in Ironheart.

"It's incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad... you know, Dominique Thorne... and I just feel blessed and grateful," Ramos said in a recent interview. "I'm so excited... I used to be in the gym like, 'C'mon, Marvel, call... c'mon, Marvel, call. Let's go!'"

Couleé is best known for her work on RuPaul's Drag Race, winning All Stars 5 and finishing as a finalist on the special all-winners edition All Stars 7 and her original season, Drag Race 9. Additionally, she launched a podcast exploring the world of America's Next Top Model, Wanna Be on Top?, which premiered at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts.

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ next fall.

Are you excited for Couleé to appear in Ironheart? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!