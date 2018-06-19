Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Teams With Carhartt for a Limited Edition Sweatshirt

The sweatshirt that Luke Cage wears in the Marvel Netflix series while fighting crime is something that you can wear in real life while watching Netflix on the couch! All you need to do is be one of 1000 people to head on over to the Carhartt website and pick one up for $59.99.

Carhartt makes some of the finest and most durable outdoor and work apparel on the planet, so the price tag on this sweatshirt seems like quite a bargain. That having been said, with so few sweatshirts available in this limited edition release, time is definitely of the essence. If you are willing to risk a few moments to check out the specs and official description, you can do that below.

“The sweatshirt takes cues from Carhartt’s K122 – Midweight Hooded Zip-Front Sweatshirt with a custom, yellow-lined hood, and a one-of-a-kind Luke Cage logo on the sleeve. The K122, which was first introduced into Carhartt’s product line in 2000, is one of the brand’s most popular sweatshirts.”

“Super Hero Luke Cage doesn’t trust just any sweatshirt to have his back when saving the streets of Harlem. He wears a custom-built Carhartt sweatshirt. Just like the 1,000 Luke Cage x Carhartt Special Edition Sweatshirts built for heroes like you.”

• 10.5-ounce, 50% cotton/50% polyester blend

• Attached three-piece hood with draw-cord closure with exclusive yellow lining

• Luke Cage Logo on left sleeve

• Full-length brass front zipper

• Two front handwarmer pockets

• Stretchable, spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband

• Imported

The second season of Luke Cage hits Netflix on June 22nd.

Speaking of Marvel superhero sweatshirts, Venom is the latest hoodie in a new Spider-Man-centric collection that has been wildly popular.

You can pre-order the Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September. Pre-order quantities are limited, so if you want to get yours in the first batch is best to jump in sooner rather than later. Like the other hoodies in the lineup, the main draw for this new Venom hoodie design is high quality materials bold print. The line started with the classic Spider-Man hoodie, but has recently expanded to include the following:

Last week we were treated to an awesome-looking new trailer and poster for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will bring the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man to the big screen this Christmas. To celebrate this momentous development, a Miles Morales hoodie was released based on his comic book appearances.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is a pullover design with a high quality print that extends around the back. It also features a drawstring hood and sleeve cuffs as well as the standard two front pockets. Again, pre-order quantities are extremely limited on these, so grab one in your size now if you want to guarantee that yours will be among the first batch that will be shipped in October.

Finally, you can order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping.

These hoodies have sold like crazy in pre-order, and the next batch won’t arrive until September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited, so grab one now before the ship date gets pushed back even further. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.