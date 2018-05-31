‘New Warriors’ Cast Campaign to Fill ‘Roseanne’ Timeslot on ABC

ABC made a massive scheduling change this week with the abrupt cancellation of Roseanne, but it sounds like the cast of one television project are waiting in the wings.

Several cast members of Marvel’s New Warriors have called for ABC to pick up their series, as an easy way to fill Roseanne‘s now-vacant timeslot in the fall. Milana Vayntrub (Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl), Matthew Moy (Zach Smith/Microbe), and Jeremy Tardy (Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher) all tweeted their support for the idea, linking to an article that confirmed that all ten scripts for the series are already written.

How about a show about a powerful computer scientist girl with one of the most diverse casts on TV and they all just want to make the world a better place? (Don’t mean to make this about me, buuuut the world needs this show.) https://t.co/fy5C5vLqYi — Milana Vayntrub (@MintMilana) May 30, 2018

Ahem ahem – ‘Marvel’s New Warriors’ Is A Perfect Solution To The Problem Of The ‘Roseanne’ Vacant Slot via @forbes https://t.co/Vv32oOYrrD — Matthew Moy (@TheMoyWonder) May 30, 2018

How about putting an African American woman with telekinetic powers on?! Highly trained African American Ninja?! Team them up with Squirrel Girl, Mister Immortal, Speedball and Microbe?!!

Seems like #poeticjustice https://t.co/fTdaIcScQI — Jeremy Tardy (@jeremy_tardy) May 30, 2018

As Marvel fans will remember, New Warriors has had a somewhat-rocky journey to potentially make it to the small screen. The project was initially ordered to series in April of last year, leading to a writers room quickly being put together and the show’s cast being announced months later. A pilot episode for the series was filmed later that summer, and reportedly tested very well. But in November, it was announced that Freeform would be passing on the project, because they weren’t able to find room for it on their 2018 schedule.

In the months since, fans have wondered if and how New Warriors could be shopped around, possibly on a platform like Disney’s upcoming streaming service. But a frequent topic of speculation was if the series would have a second life on ABC, potentially as a companion piece or alternative to Agents of SHIELD.

At this point, there’s no telling if ABC will end up picking up New Warriors, much less putting the half-hour live-action series in Roseanne‘s former timeslot. Still, avid fans of the comic group – and those excited to potentially see them enter the MCU – are sure to get behind this Twitter campaign.

