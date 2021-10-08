Marvel’s What If…? Season Finale Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Funko’s New York Comic Con 2021 Virtual Con Pop figures launched this morning, and the whole event could have used more time in the oven. However, their lineup of Pop figures for Marvel’s What If…? animated series on Disney Plus is now fully baked with a wave of Pops for Season 1 that follow this week’s season finale.

New additions to the collection include Frost Giant Loki, Gamora with Blade of Thanos, Infinity Kilmonger, and Captain Carter wearing her Stealth Suit. Pre-orders for this entire wave are available here at Walmart (Set of 4), here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth now. You can check out all of the previous releases in the What If lineup right here – including the awesome Infinity Ultron Pop figure that launches last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the exclusives in the final What If…? Funko Pop wave for Season 1, look for an alternate Infinity Ultron figure here at Gamestop, Thanos and Vision at Target, and The Watcher and an Infinity Kilmonger variant at the Funko Shop in the near future.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If…?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

Marvel’s What If…? series is streaming on Disney Plus now.