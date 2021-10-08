Here’s Where to Get Funko Virtual Con NYCC 2021 Pop Figures

Once again, Funko’s New York Comic Con 2021 lineup of exclusives will be coming at you via a Virtual Con event. However, this Virtual Con event will be tailor-made for fans that thrive on chaos. That’s because Funko has chosen to abandon the Funko Shop lottery system for their NYCC 2021 exclusives in favor of a queue. What’s more, some retailer shared exclusives will be delayed. Below you’ll find all of the details you’ll need to make sense of this mess. UPDATE: As expected, the event was a disaster for most collectors. However, many of the Shared Exclusives Funko Pops will hit retailers today, October 8th (Walmart’s went live early in fact). Check out the list below for links.

ORIGINAL: For starters, Funko will be offering their NYCC 2021 lineup of Pop figures to the general public via a queue system starting todayOctober 7th, 2021 at 9am PT / 12pm ET at the Funko Shop. In fact, you might be redirected to a secondary queue at checkout. Note that there will be a 1 item limit per household, quantities will be extremely limited (products are not reserved until checkout is complete), and there is no guarantee on which sticker you will receive (NYCC vs Fall Convention). Basically, all of this means the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Odds of this system going badly and leaving collectors frustrated is extremely high.

Your chances of scoring the Funko Pops / stickers that you want are extremely low.

Serious collectors are probably better off shopping here on eBay for convention sticker items. Pretty much everyone is better off getting shared exclusives via their respective retailers – details on that can be found below.

As for the shared retailer exclusives, pre-orders for these items will be available on Friday, October 8th at 6 am PT/ 9am ET. A breakdown of the Virtual Con NYCC 2021 Pop figure shared exclusive lineup can be found below along with pre-order links and a sticker guide. It will update as new information becomes available.

Keep in mind that Funko has revealed that “some retailer exclusives are currently delayed”. We would guess that Hot Topic and Box Lunch might be among the delays, but the bottom line is that you shouldn’t be surprised if the Pop figures that you want aren’t available at the official launch time.

Amazon NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives – Pre-order below:

Hot Topic NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives (Pre-order Here) / Delayed

My Hero Academia – Tsuyu (Translucent)

Naruto – Jiraiya

Pokemon – Eevee (Diamond Collection)

SODA / The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pumpkin King Jack

SODA / DC Comics – Poison Ivy

BoxLunch NYCC 2021Funko Pop Exclusives (Pre-order Here) / Delayed

The Emperor’s New Groove – Yzma as a Cat With Backpack (Bundle) – Backpack is available

Lilo & Stitch – Stitch in Rollers

Walmart NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives – Pre-order below:

Entertainment Earth NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives (Pre-order Here): Launching at 9am PT / 12pm ET

SODA / Masters of the Universe – Snake Face

GameStop NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives (Pre-order Here):

Dungeons & Dragons – Tiamat (Super-Sized with D20 bonus)

X-Men – Polaris

My Hero Academia – All Might

Masters of the Universe – Snake Face

The Office – Fear Mose Schrute

The Simpsons Zombie Bart Skate Deck

Toy Tokyo NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives (Pre-order Here):

Masters of the Universe – Zodac

SODA: Masters of the Universe – Roboto

ReedPop NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives:

Paulie Pigeon with Green Shirt

Pizza Rat

Funko Shop NYCC 2021 Exclusives:

Ad Icons – McDonald’s Pumpkin McNugget (Also coming to Golden Arches Unlimited)

The Sword in The Stone – Arthur Pulling Excalibur

Disney Parks / It’s a Small World – Dutch Child

SODA / Hasbro / Operation – Cavity Sam

SODA / Hanna Barbera / The Banana Splits – Bingo

SODA / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Rocket

Show Only NYCC 2021 Funko Pop Exclusives: