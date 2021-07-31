Infinity Ultron Funko Pop Added to Marvel’s What If…? Line

Funko has been releasing new Pop figures for many of the episodes of Marvel Studios’ What If…? on Disney Plus, and the trend continues with the debut of the penultimate episode “What If… Ultron Won?”. We won’t spoil the episode if you haven’t seen it yet (you can find all of the spoilers you need right here), but the promos made it clear that we would see Ultron as Vision. So it’s no surprise that Funko has chosen Ultron as the new What If Pop figure this week. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

One of the big draws of What If is that MCU stars provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters – with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles – like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, has made for some very interesting Funko Pops. Recently, Queen General Ramonda (Angela Bassett) was added to the collection, and you can pre-order here at Walmart with a Pop protector for $16.66. It’s also available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon without the case. Funko also notes that King Killmonger will launch at Target sometime this fall.

The Queen General Ramonda Funko Pop followed a wave of What If Zombies figures and a Hydra Stomper Deluxe Funko Pop that was released in July as part of the ongoing Year of the Shield Seriespartnership with Amazon and Marvel. Pre-orders for that figure are still available here on Amazon for $24.99. The Year of the Shield Series is designed to”celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both.” Funko also released an Old Man Steve Funko Pop in the series recently. The rest of Funko’s What If…? Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

The common What If…? Funko Pop wave includes Captain Carter, T’Challa as Star-Lord, A super-sized Iron Steve Rogers, Gamora, and Doctor Strange. Variants of T’Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, and Doctor Strange are earmarked as exclusives as is Thor, King Killmonger. Pre-orders are live now via the links below.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If…?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

Marvel’s What If…? series is streaming on Disney Plus now.

