Morbius Actor Jared Leto Carries Severed Head to Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala is officially underway, with quite a lot of A-list celebrities currently stealing their show with their outrageous outfits. While it’s unknown at this point who will be the “best dressed” of the night, it’s safe to say that Jared Leto made one of the most noteworthy entrances.

The Morbius star attended the event in a red Gucci suit with one memorable accessory — a replica of his own severed head. You can check out photos of the ensemble below.

Jared Leto wearing Gucci. The head took 6 months to make #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SXY54nkVU0 — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) May 6, 2019

The accessory has gotten quite a lot of attention, especially given Leto’s proclivity for bizarre stunts in the past. As DC fans know, Leto took his role as The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad arguably a little too seriously, going so far as sending his co-stars live rats. While Leto has not had a chance to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, it sounds like he would jump at the opportunity.

“I love the Joker.” Leto explained in 2017. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there… You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” Leto admitted in a recent interview. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.”

In the meantime, Leto will next step into the comic book realm with Morbius the Living Vampire, a film inspired by the Spider-Man villain of the same name.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” producer Avi Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius will be released on July 31, 2020.