Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveal

✖

Michael B. Jordan reacted to that big Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveal this week. Funny enough, the Killmonger actor actually hadn’t seen the big sizzle reel yet, but Variety broke it down for him. Wakanda Forever was a popular choice for the sequel’s name. But, it also feels like a reassurance for the fans who might’ve had some uncertainty after Chadwick Bozeman’s tragic passing. However, Kevin Feige says that King T’Challa will not be recast, so no need to worry about that. There are still a ton of unknowns to contend with. The least of which is not whether or not Jordan will be making his return as the villain of the first movie. When asked to speak a little bit about that vision that Marvel brings to their projects. he was nothing but complimentary to the studio.

“Nice. Awesome. I like that... Marvel does great, amazing work and the characters are awesome. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it’s not an easy thing to do,” he said. “So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out this story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure it out, it’s Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige.”

In some previous comments on BBC Radio, he didn’t confirm or deny a possible return.

"I don't know what Marvel has up their sleeves, so I can't let [fans] down nor get them excited with any information that may or may not come out of my mouth, that I may or may not have said," Jordan explained when asked about his role in Wakanda Forever. "And that's all I can say if I said anything at all."

Jordan also spoke to Good Morning America about how weird the film would be without the presence of Boseman, "With the year that we've had, and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise. But they're family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.

What do you want to see in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments!