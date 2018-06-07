Miles Morales’ Spider-Man Gets His Own Awesome Hoodie

Yesterday, we were treated to an awesome-looking new trailer and poster for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will bring the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man to the big screen this Christmas. Today, we’re getting a Miles Morales hoodie based on his comic book appearances. Basically, it’s been a pretty good week to be a Spider-Man fan.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is a pullover design with a high quality print that extends around the back. It also features a drawstring hood and sleeve cuffs as well as the standard two front pockets. Keep in mind that pre-order quantities are extremely limited on these, so grab one in your size (S-XXL) now if you want to guarantee that yours will be among the first batch that will be shipped in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, you can order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping.

These hoodies have sold like crazy in pre-order, and the next batch won’t arrive until September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited, so grab one now before the ship date gets pushed back even further. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL while supplies last. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game went live back in April, and the game is slated for release on September 7th. You can learn more about the different versions right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.