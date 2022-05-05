Moon Knight Director on if Avengers Know the Vigilante

✖

Moon Knight just wrapped up it's first season, and unlike every Marvel Studios series before it, there was little to no mention of the Avengers. Some fans wondered when the series was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline due to the lack of Avengers mentions, but Disney+ claims that it's set after Hawkeye. It turns out that the people behind-the-scenes of the series never discussed if Moon Knight knows the Avengers, but director Mohamed Diab has an answer. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the director revealed whether or not the character is aware of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"I think, and this is something we never discussed inside. Right. But I think Moon Knight knows who they are" Diab told us. "Do they know who he is? I don't know, but I'm sure he knows who they are. They save the world and make sense."



It turns out that directors Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorehead, Justin Benson and cinematographer Gregory Middleton all worked together to drop breadcrumbs for the introduction of Jake Lockley. The was a moment in episode one where Marc Spector can be seen looking at a three-sided mirror and the third reflection is barely there. This continues throughout the series where in episode four, after Marc retrieves Steven Grant from the sarcophagus, there's another sarcophagus that's intended to be Jake Lockley. Recently, Benson revealed how the character they revealed during the action-packed season finale was there all along. While speaking with Marvel.com the director explained how they planted seeds for the surprise role during each episode.



"We were intentionally planting the seed," Benson elaborates. "You're trying to ride this line of it being like, the mystery, that may not mean a lot to people that don't know the Moon Knight canon super well," Benson said. "But that when you see the coffin, there's that the movement and sound coming from it that may even feel like something supernatural or demonic. While also trying to ride this line that it's not literally going to be a creature from the descent popping out. It's going to be a person later. But trying to make it feel so dangerous; just a beat, a feeling there's something extraordinarily dangerous."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

