Moon Knight Writer Promises Next Episode Is "the Big One"

✖

The weird dial got cranked up to 11 at the end of last Wednesday's new episode of Moon Knight, as both Steven and Marc found themselves imprisoned in some sort of mental institution (courtesy of Jeff Lemire's beloved comics run). Those final minutes seemed to set up an even wilder story over Moon Knight's final two episodes. The fifth episode of the series arrives on Wednesday morning, and it appears as though this will be the one that answers the most questions and delivers the biggest surprises.

Jeremy Slater, the head writer of Moon Knight who developed the series for Disney+, took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that episode five will be the "big one" of the first season. The writer teased big answers and surprises, in addition to complimenting Becky Kirsch, who penned the episode.

A new #MoonKnight drops at midnight, and it's the big one. Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed.



My pal @BeckyKirsch (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) April 26, 2022

"A new [Moon Knight] drops at midnight, and it's the big one," Slater wrote in the tweet. "Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed. My pal [Becky Kirsch] (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird."

Slater's comments continue the trend of creatives behind Moon Knight hyping up the final two episodes of the season. Director Aaron Moorhead recently revealed that there will be some huge surprises on the way over the next two weeks.

"I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6," Moorhead told EW. "I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that's actually the case."

"The end of episode 4 is actually a gift of the script. It came from wanting to do the least expected thing and completely disorient the audience, while also being completely true to the character that we've built over four episodes," Moorhead said of the latest episode. "Also the comic book character: There's a run of Moon Knight written by Jeff Lemire, and [Greg] Smallwood did the art, and it has a lot of similar feelings and visuals to what happens at the end of episode 4. So we're really glad to be able to honor the original comics, the ones that we were the most drawn to when we were trying to crack Moon Knight. That's where the inspiration came from, especially visually and tonally."

New episodes of Moon Knight debut Wednesday mornings on Disney+.