Moon Knight Directors Promise More Surprises in Final Two Episodes

✖

Marvel Studios' new Moon Knight series has been full of surprises. Wednesday's new episode, the fourth of the series, has been the most surprising so far, delivering some major twists in its final minutes that drastically change the trajectory of the show going forward. Fortunately, if you like those surprises, there are several more in store over the next couple of weeks. Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson recently spoke to EW and revealed that the final two episodes of this debut season have a lot up their sleeves.

"I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6," Moorhead explained. "I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that's actually the case."

Moon Knight has been unlike anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date, existing largely in its own corner of the franchise and dealing more with Egyptian deities than superhero lore. Things took a surprising turn at the end of the fourth episode, where Moon Knight dove headfirst into the acclaimed Jeff Lemire comic run.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of Moon Knight! Continue reading at your own risk...

"The end of episode 4 is actually a gift of the script. It came from wanting to do the least expected thing and completely disorient the audience, while also being completely true to the character that we've built over four episodes," Moorhead said of the latest episode. "Also the comic book character: There's a run of Moon Knight written by Jeff Lemire, and [Greg] Smallwood did the art, and it has a lot of similar feelings and visuals to what happens at the end of episode 4. So we're really glad to be able to honor the original comics, the ones that we were the most drawn to when we were trying to crack Moon Knight. That's where the inspiration came from, especially visually and tonally."

According to Moorhead and Benson, the final two episodes of Moon Knight are only going to get crazier. Exactly how, though, remains to be seen.

What have you thought of Moon Knight so far? Let us know in the comments!