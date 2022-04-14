Moon Knight Fan Goes Viral With Epic Low-Cost Cosplay

Moon Knight just released its third episode on Disney+ and it’s already a hit with fans. The Marvel Studios series is already inspiring a ton of memes and cosplay, so it looks like Kevin Feige can continue to sleep peacefully with this one. One cosplay in particular is pretty stunning as it’s also pretty low-budget.

Instagram user Lowcostcosplayth revealed a hilarious low budget version of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight costume. The costume looks to be a mixture of a white hooded sweatshirt, latex gloves, and some kind of arts-and-crafts version of the Moon Knight symbol. The funniest bit of the costume is the use of a banana as the crescent moon boomerang. You can check out the cosplay below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of suits you can cosplay with, in the second episode, Steven summons the Mr. Knight version of the suit as opposed to a totally different personality in the costume. This might’ve confused some comic fans, but director Mohamed Diab has a specific reason why Steven Grant dons that suit. During a recent interview with Collider, Diab discussed why Moon Knight features two different costumes.



“Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that’s one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what’s the logic,” Diab told the outlet. “The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what’s your imagination of a suit. That’s why Steven who’s completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it’s a suit. It’s an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.



What did you think about the third episode of Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!