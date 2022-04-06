Moon Knight Director Breaks Down the Reason Why He Has Two Separate Costumes

Moon Knight has been officially unleashed to the public and more and more details are being unveiled about the series. The series is set to feature the characters multiple personalities that include Marc Spector, who’s Moon Knight, and Mr. Knight. Moon Knight wears an all-white cloak with a hood and a cape, while, Mr. Knight wears an all-white suit with the trademark crescent moon mask. While talking to Collider, director Mohamed Diab reveals exactly why the character needed two separate costumes.

“Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that’s one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what’s the logic,” Diab told the outlet. “The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what’s your imagination of a suit. That’s why Steven who’s completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it’s a suit. It’s an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit.”

“I love how different it is from everything that we saw before in any superhero. But I think it tells a lot about the story. You can look at the suit and dissect, you can see the crescent in his, that he pulls. And it’s a weapon. You see how he’s mummified and the cape and the weaponry, and you see the hieroglyphs on him. It’s just such an interesting thing. And on the other hand, as a director, I was scared a lot more from Mr. Knight’s suit because a white suit like that could look so bad on camera. And it could be silly and it could be weird. But ironically, the moment Oscar stepped in, we felt… it’s very cool. And we actually try to think of moments that we can expand it even more.” The Moon Knight helmer added.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

