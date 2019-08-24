Moon Knight’s First Appearance Is Already Selling for Major Money

If you were hoping to snatch up a copy of Werewolf by Night #32 in the wake of the recent Moon Knight news, you’re going to need a heftier checkbook. Just hours after Marvel Studios announced Moon Knight would be a series on Disney+ as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4, the market has responded very well to the news. In fact, some copies of the bok are already selling upwards of double or triple the asking prices earlier this week.

Throughout the week leading up until today, over 15 issues of the hot book of various conditions sold via eBay. On average, each book sold for $739 with a handful going as low as $310, $300, and $295. On the other hand, 11 issues have moved through the virtual marketplace today alone. The issues today, on average, have sold for $1,262 and some change. The lowest-priced book sold in the past 24 hours was a raw mid-grade book — rated around VG+ (4.5) — for just under $650.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to Werewolf by Night #32, the first appearance issue has always been an unusually hot book, especially with it being relatively common. With a new television series on the horizon, however, that unusually hot book is already getting hotter and it’s very well a possibility the lowest point of the book has already passed.

In comparison, a Near Mint copy of The Savage She-Hulk #1 sold earlier tonight for $500 — a book that was CGC-graded 9.8. As of this writing, there are a few auctions of the first She-Hulk appearance with bids between $40 and $50.

Do you have a copy of Werewolf by Night #32? What’s your favorite key issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or share pictures of your favorite first appearance with me on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt! Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Disney+‘s She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates.