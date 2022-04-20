Moon Knight Fans Are Demanding Jake Lockley Show Up After Episode 4

Moon Knight fans are once again expecting to see Jake Lockley show up in the Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series based on the character, an increasingly familiar refrain from the audience. Lockley is the third part of Moon Knight’s triumvirate personality, coexisting with Steven Grant and Marc Spector. However, where those latter two have struggled to control their shared body throughout the show, Lockley hasn’t shown up thus far. However, fans have noted hints of a third persona operating secretly on the fringes, and they believe Jake may be trapped in a sarcophagus in the asylum Marc wakes up in after being shot, just as Steven was. Fans are eager to see Oscar Isaac play the part. Keep reading to see some of what those fans are saying on social media.

According to Marvel Studios, “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Disney+ debuts new episodes of Moon Knight weekly on Wednesdays.

Jake Locked

https://twitter.com/kennyssister_/status/1516700106472701955

Do It

https://twitter.com/poeskys/status/1516688659977756673

Begging

https://twitter.com/irxnstranges/status/1516695589517365254

Let Him Out

https://twitter.com/oatmilkluvbot/status/1516682839336488960

Is It?

https://twitter.com/thescarletprint/status/1516683774087647237

Is It?

https://twitter.com/slasherverse/status/1516683431429787652

Important

https://twitter.com/dilfsstrange/status/1516765969330450437

Poor Jake

https://twitter.com/lokienchanted/status/1516686618887077889

Must Be

https://twitter.com/marcshornybf/status/1516684980423827461

Perfect